Momentum Builds For Bipartisan House Vote on Debt Limit Deal

The House is expected to pass a bipartisan bill Wednesday evening to raise the debt ceiling and curb federal spending, despite loud opposition and consternation from the outer flanks of both parties.

With the backing of all four congressional leaders and the president, lawmakers see enough momentum building for a bipartisan coalition to line up behind the bill and take a critical step toward averting a U.S. default ahead of the June 5 deadline.

“This isn’t the grand slam that we would’ve liked if we had control of the Senate and the White House,” Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) said, “but this is a significant victory for the American taxpayer.”

Negotiated by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the Fiscal Responsibility Act would establish enforceable budget caps for the next two fiscal years, rescind pandemic funds and some money for the IRS, and expand work requirements, among other provisions.

The bill passed a key hurdle Tuesday evening when it advanced the House Rules Committee in a 7-6 vote, teeing it up for a floor vote Wednesday night, more than 72 hours after the legislative text was published over the weekend.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the bill would reduce the federal deficit by $1.5 trillion over the next decade. Shortly after the CBO score came out, House Republicans kicked off a nearly three-hour meeting Tuesday evening to talk through the proposal. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) said Republicans have been working the phones and whipping votes since the bill’s language was released.

Overcoming the detractors

The House Freedom Caucus has panned the proposal for not going far enough to cut spending, with one member even floating a motion to vacate McCarthy’s speakership.

“There are clearly some members who I think are using rhetoric that has not been helpful,” Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) said. “That being said, we’re all big boys and big girls. We know we’ve got a job to do and tomorrow we’re gonna do it.”

Most Freedom Caucus members have dodged questions about using the motion to boot McCarthy from leadership, and others throughout the GOP conference have stressed that while reporters frequently broach the subject, it’s not a subject Republicans are focused on internally.

Beyond the Freedom Caucus’ opposition, the Congressional Progressive Caucus has signaled its “deep concerns” for cutting too much spending and imposing new work requirements on some social safety net programs. And the Congressional Black Caucus is undecided as a group.

But it appears that won’t be enough to derail the bill.

Even as a number of Freedom Caucus members railed against the deal at an hourlong news conference, others within the group have either expressed support for or said they outright will support the measure, such as Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Warren Davidson (R-Ohio).

“I plan to vote yes for the bill, not because it’s a great bill … but because it’ll be the most conservative spending bill that will become law since I’ve been here,” said Davidson, who was elected in 2016.

“This is a bigger win than we were able to get when we had everything,” he added, referring to the first two years of Donald Trump’s presidency, when Republicans had unified control of the White House and both chambers of Congress.

The whip count

The New Democrat Coalition’s leadership released a statement of support this week, vowing to ensure the bill gets to Biden’s desk “without unnecessary delay.” If its membership sticks together, the group could provide nearly 100 Democratic votes itself. Assuming every House member votes Wednesday, the bill will need 218 votes to pass.

“I do expect that Democrats will make sure that we don’t default and that this agreement, that is presented, is able to pass out of the House through the Senate and gets to President Biden's desk,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said in an interview on MSNBC. “But it’s important for House Republicans to produce at least 150 votes. This is an agreement that they themselves negotiated and they should be able to produce the votes necessary.”

Many Republicans have been reluctant to speculate publicly how many members within their conference could back the bill.

“Honestly, I don’t have the exact count,” Garcia said, suggesting that’s a better inquiry for the whip team before indulging the question. “But I think we’re gonna get probably 185 to 192 — somewhere in that band, probably, when it’s all said and done.”

Scalise told reporters there were members who were undecided Tuesday morning but were committed “yes” votes by the end of the day after receiving more information.

“I think you’re gonna continue to see that vote grow,” he predicted. “That’s what happens with any major bill.”

Next steps

If the bill passes the House on Wednesday, it will head to the Senate, where another bipartisan group will be required for a 60-vote threshold on a procedural vote to clear the way for final passage.

The Treasury Department has said the government will be unable to pay its bills by June 5 without a debt ceiling increase.

“When this bill arrives in the Senate, it is my plan to bring it to the floor as quickly as possible for consideration,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday on the floor. “Senators must be prepared to act with urgency to send a final product to the president’s desk before the June 5 deadline.”

In floor remarks of his own, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) put it a different way for his party. “Soon,” he said, “it will be the Senate’s turn to put this historic agreement on President Biden’s desk. Let’s not pass up our shot.”