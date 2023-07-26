Moderate Republicans Take Cautious Approach to Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Moderate House Republicans are not ready to impeach President Joe Biden but they're keeping the door open to a potential impeachment inquiry that would allow committees to gather more evidence in their probe of the president.

"It sounds like they're going to go through a long process and look into an inquiry," Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., said of GOP leaders' plans. "We'll see how it plays out."

Biden carried Valadao's district in the 2020 election by 13 percentage points. Asked how a potential impeachment inquiry could impact his 2024 election when the president will again be on the ballot, Valadao just said, "I haven't decided yet."

Republicans are investigating whether Biden and his family took bribes or otherwise engaged in nefarious activity in foreign business dealings mainly involving the president's son, Hunter Biden, whose plea deal with federal prosecutors was put on hold Wednesday in a surprise move.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Tuesday if the administration does not fully cooperate with Republicans' requests for documents and testimony, then launching a formal impeachment inquiry to obtain the information may be necessary.

The talk of escalating the House probe comes as Hunter Biden was scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday to two federal tax misdemeanors and agree to enter a diversion program stemming from a firearms felony. But there was confusion over whether the deal provides Hunter Biden with immunity from prosecution on other potential federal crimes. He ultimately pleaded not guilty in order to give his attorneys and prosecutors time to restructure the deal with more clarity.

House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar hung the fate of GOP leadership’s anti-Biden crusade on their middle-of-the-road members.

“There is no impeachment — [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas, Biden — unless the so-called House moderate Republicans also support impeachment,” he told reporters during a Capitol Hill press conference.



The California Democrat challenged Republicans who grumble about McCarthy in private but faithfully toe the party line when tough votes come up to help bring impeachment mania to a halt.

“Let's see if truly they're willing to stand up to their leadership,” Aguilar said.

Moderate Republicans are not gung-ho about launching an impeachment inquiry against Biden like their conservative colleagues. But they, too, acknowledge the committees have turned up some evidence that warrants further investigation.

"There have been numerous facts that have come out that frankly all of you in the press should kind of be embarrassed that you have not done your own job to investigate a lot of this," Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., told reporters.

"When you have the son of the former vice president, now president, profiting in an industry and business that he has no knowledge of or understanding of, when you have appointees purchasing artwork from said son and then getting appointed to roles in the administration, that's disturbing," he added.

Despite the "significant issues being raised," Lawler said he is not ready to escalate the committee probes to formal impeachment proceedings.

"Impeachment should not be political by any stretch," he said. "The question to me right now is do the investigations, are they producing enough facts and evidence that warrant taking it to the next step? I don't think it's there at the moment. But these committees are doing their job."

Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y., said it's too soon to say whether he would support launching an impeachment inquiry against Biden since that is still a hypothetical scenario.

"At this point in time the committees are doing their work. And at some point in time the administration is either going to be more transparent or less transparent," he said. "And when we meet that challenge, then I'd certainly consider what next steps are appropriate."

Biden carried Lawler's and Molinaro's districts by 10 and 5 percentage points, respectively, in 2020.

Molinaro said he is "of course" concerned about how the Biden supporters in district would perceive a potential impeachment inquiry. But he said plenty of his constituents support Congress exercising its oversight responsibilities and trying to get to the bottom of the allegations.

"At the end of the day, the fundamental constitutional responsibility of the House and Congress is to provide the appropriate oversight checks and balances of administration," he said. "There are real questions of impropriety. And they need to be answered."

Rep. Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, who is not from a Biden district but chairs the Republican Governance Group that is home to many of those members, said House floor time "is better spent" processing the must-pass spending bills than debating whether to open an impeachment inquiry.

But Joyce acknowledged that such a process may be needed to give Biden the ability to defend himself against allegations other Republicans are raising as grounds for impeachment.

"As a former prosecutor, I believe everyone is entitled to due process," he said. "And so an investigation would be the process. And I've yet to see that happen."

Warren Rojas contributed to this report.