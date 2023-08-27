How One Moderate Republican Vying for Reelection Bobs and Weaves Around Biden and Trump

OMAHA, Neb. — On stage at a local middle school for a town hall meeting, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., danced around a constituent's question: Why hasn't his party moved to impeach President Joe Biden?

"There’s more than enough evidence” to warrant a probe, the woman argued before pointedly asking if he supports opening an impeachment inquiry.

“As of right now, no,” Bacon answered at the recent event. “If you wanna get any progress in the Senate, you’re gonna have to show not potential wrongdoing, but wrongdoing. I don’t think we’re there yet.”

It’s an answer sure not to satisfy the most fervent in Bacon’s party, but his response shows how the moderate Republican congressman is tiptoeing around some of the most polarizing questions ahead of the 2024 election cycle.

House Republicans made oversight of the Biden family one of their key promises before taking a narrow majority in the chamber in the 2022 midterm elections. Since then, the GOP’s attack dogs have drummed up allegations against the president ranging from bribery to what Republicans call political "weaponization" of federal law enforcement to protect the president's son, Hunter Biden, and prosecute political enemies.

But Bacon, 60, who is facing a general election challenge from the same Democrat who nearly defeated him last year, is cautioning voters to let the House investigations into the president and his family continue before cannonballing into a full-fledged impeachment probe.

“If someone could say that there was a crime, then I’ll change my story,” Bacon told The Messenger after his town hall on Aug. 23 in an auditorium about a quarter full of Nebraskans, including both Trump supporters and detractors.

That's not to say Bacon doesn’t see smoke around the Biden investigations. He praised Reps. James Comer, R-Ky. and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, two powerful committee chairmen who are leading congressional probes into the president and his son Hunter's business dealings.

“They’re doing great work, let them keep working,” Bacon said. “We have a lot of evidence that surely taints Hunter Biden.”

He argued that just because Democrats led efforts to twice impeach former President Donald Trump doesn't mean Republicans should do the same to Biden, whose defeat of Trump in 2020 spilled into a cascading descent of events, including eventual felony charges that the former one-term president defrauded the nation by trying to overturn the results of the presidential election.

Bacon said he will keep an open mind on the Biden investigations, and is willing to change his thinking on the issue as more evidence is uncovered.

“If it passes my smell test and what I think is good for the country, I’ll do it,” Bacon said in the interview. “If you can get it past me, there’s more than smoke there — there will be a fire.”

Bacon has also tangoed with the Trump reelection question. At his town hall appearance, Bacon refused to say whether he would support the former president if he becomes the GOP’s 2024 nominee and openly talked about his clashes with Trump.

Even though Bacon voted twice not to impeach the 45th president of the United States, the two publicly fell out when the Nebraska Republican did not back Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump responded in kind by campaigning against Bacon during his 2022 primary.

Bacon’s appearance on stage at the town hall came just hours before the first Republican debate of the election cycle.

“I’m not going to state that position tonight,” Bacon said when asked if he would support Trump as the party’s nominee. “I think it’s premature … we’ve not even had a primary.”

But Bacon was clear with constituents of his 2nd congressional district, which encompasses the state's biggest city, Omaha, home to Berkshire Hathaway and the conglomerate's famous CEO — the investor Warren Buffett — when he said the GOP needs a “new nominee."

The moderate Republican's call for a fresh face of the party comes against a backdrop of mounting legal troubles, including four indictments, for Trump.

The former president lost Bacon’s district to Biden, garnering 46% of the vote in 2020 — only the second time ever that this district went for a Democrat in a presidential election. Bacon is one of 18 Republicans in the House of Representatives whose districts voted for Biden over Trump in 2020.

“I want a conservative leader there, but also to have leadership that can create trust and grow our party,” Bacon said.

Attempting to keep his powder dry on whether he would support Trump has garnered Bacon national scrutiny from Democrats. The House Democrats' fundraising organization, which has named Bacon’s district as one of its key targets next year, blasted his town hall answer regarding Trump.

“Don Bacon can try to dodge questions on Trump but his record makes it crystal clear he’ll always stand loyally with the former president over Nebraskans,” Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson Mallory Payne said.