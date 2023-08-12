Moderate Republican Now Faces Primary Challenge from Anti-Abortion Activist - The Messenger
Politics.
Moderate Republican Now Faces Primary Challenge from Anti-Abortion Activist

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick represents one of only 18 districts that voted for a Republican representative and President Joe Biden in 2020

Alec Dent
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., known for being in the moderate wing of his party and representing a district won by President Joe Biden in 2020, is now facing a primary challenge from an anti-abortion activist.

Mark Houck filed his statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission Friday, after announcing his intention to run against Fitzpatrick in Pennsylvania’s 1st congressional district a week prior.

Houck gained a national profile after being arrested by the FBI for allegedly attacking an abortion clinic escort at a protest and violating the FACE Act, which prohibits the use of violence and intimidation to prevent someone from accessing abortions.

He was found not guilty, and argued during the trial that he only pushed the escort after he got too close to Houck’s son and shouted at him.

Subcommittee Ranking Member Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) delivers his opening statement during a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee during a hearing on Capitol Hill on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Pennsylvania’s 1st congressional district is considered a swing district, and is one of only 18 that is represented by a Republican in Congress but voted for President Joe Biden in 2020.

After Roe v. Wade was overturned, Fitzpatrick issued a statement calling on state legislatures to pass laws that "both respects a woman’s privacy and autonomy, and also respects the sanctity of human life." Fitzpatrick voted for the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act of 2022, one of only three Republicans in Congress to do so.

Abortion was one of the central issues of the 2022 Pennsylvania gubernatorial race, which Democrat Josh Shapiro ended up winning over Republican Doug Mastriano, who opposed abortion even in the case of rape, incest or medical necessity. Shapiro won the race by 15%, in a state Biden narrowly won in 2020 with a 1.2% lead and Trump won in 2016 by 1.2%.

Fitzpatrick fended off a challenge from the right in 2022, with opponent Alex Entin hitting him for bipartisan votes and being a “RINO”, Republican in Name Only. Fitzpatrick won the primary that year with 65.6% of the vote.

