Mixed Bag of Religious Freedom Around the World, Says Report

The State Department released its annual International Religious Freedom report Monday, detailing a spectrum of tolerance around the world.
Brazil has expanded religious freedom by banning discrimination, detailed the report. Belgium similarly broadened its acceptance, recognizing Buddhists as a religious minority, while Canada and the European Union created offices dedicated to combating Islamophobia.
“Unfortunately, the report also documents the continuation and in some instances the rise of very troubling trends,” said Blinken in a press conference.
Countries, such as Denmark, continue to discriminate against religious minorities and require children that the are a part of religious minority groups indoctrinate into the state-approved religion, the report found.
- Executions Around the World Jump 53%
- A Christian nationalist wave is testing U.S. secularism, overlapping religion and politics like never before
- Antisemitism: The Canary In the Coal Mine of Extremism
- The Jewish case for abortion: How overturning Roe v. Wade threatens religious liberty
- Man Sentenced to Life for Killing Neighbor with Bag of Pokémon Cards
The report details an increase in anti-Christian discrimination by authorities in India and Afghanistan, among others.
Blinken called religious freedom “vital to stable, secure societies.”
“We defend the right to believe or to not believe, not only because it’s the right thing to do,” said Blinken, “but also because of the extraordinary good that people of faith can do in our societies and around the world.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Debt Limit: Biden and McCarthy To Meet on MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks StallPolitics
- Fox Issues Multiple Corrections Over Fake Story About Migrants Replacing Homeless Vets in NY HotelsPolitics