    Mixed Bag of Religious Freedom Around the World, Says Report

    Some nations, like Brazil and Belgium, have expanded protections for religious minorities, while others like Denmark and India continue to discriminate.

    Published |Updated
    Alec Dent
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    The State Department released its annual International Religious Freedom report Monday, detailing a spectrum of tolerance around the world.

    Brazil has expanded religious freedom by banning discrimination, detailed the report. Belgium similarly broadened its acceptance, recognizing Buddhists as a religious minority, while Canada and the European Union created offices dedicated to combating Islamophobia.

    “Unfortunately, the report also documents the continuation and in some instances the rise of very troubling trends,” said Blinken in a press conference.

    Countries, such as Denmark, continue to discriminate against religious minorities and require children that the are a part of religious minority groups indoctrinate into the state-approved religion, the report found. 

    The report details an increase in anti-Christian discrimination by authorities in India and Afghanistan, among others.

    Blinken called religious freedom “vital to stable, secure societies.”

    “We defend the right to believe or to not believe, not only because it’s the right thing to do,” said Blinken, “but also because of the extraordinary good that people of faith can do in our societies and around the world.”

