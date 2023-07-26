Mitch McConnell Freezes Mid-Sentence During Press Conference; Had to Be Led Away by Colleagues

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stopped speaking abruptly mid sentence before being led away by Republican colleagues during a press conference Wednesday.

He froze in front of a large crowd of reporters for about 15 seconds before a few Senate colleagues pulled him aside. It's unclear what, if anything, went wrong in the moment with McConnell health-wise, but it made for an awkward pause during a routine press conference.

McConnell later returned to the microphones right outside the Senate and took questions, insisting he was "fine," after the inexplicable freeze up. An aide later said the senator felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment.

NBC News producer Frank Thorp V and Nexstar Washington correspondent Racquel Martin captured the situation.

McConnell returned to the podium and was asked if he could address what had happened by a reporter. McConnell declined, saying: "No, I'm fine."

When asked if he was "fully able" to do his job, McConnell responded in the affirmative.

McConnell suffered a concussion after a fall earlier this year, but it's not clear what caused him to freeze up as he spoke today.

The press conference started off totally normal, but when McConnell went to answer a question he stared off blankly.

“In a string of uhh,” McConnell said, trailing off and staring ahead for several seconds before other Senate GOP leaders and staff enveloped him and offered to escort him back to his office.

Mitch McConnell speaking on Senate floor via Mitch McConnell YouTube

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., stepped to the microphone and began speaking about inflation, continuing the news conference at which leaders each take turns speaking before the Republican leader takes a few questions.

Last month, McConnell struggled to hear questions and spoke unusually softly, making it difficult to hear him.

But he insisted Wednesday that he was still able to do his job. Asked about the breakdown in Hunter Biden’s plea deal, McConnell quipped that “there are a lot of people in the House who are better lawyers than I am.”

“It’s a bit confusing now,” he said. “I’m not sure what happened this morning, but to the extent that it looks like the administration is treating Democrats more favorably than Republicans, I can understand why people in the House are upset about it.”