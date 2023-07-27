Mitch McConnell Fell at D.C. Airport Prior to News Conference Freeze-Up: Report

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tripped and fell earlier this month while getting off a plane at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., NBC News reported Wednesday, citing sources.

McConnell, 81, fell on July 14 but was not seriously injured and traveled to the Capitol Building later that day. The fall, which had not been reported until Wednesday, happened after McConnell’s flight out of Washington was canceled with its passengers on board, according to NBC News.

McConnell, R-Kentucky, is a polio survivor and has had several falls in recent years. He has also started using a wheelchair in crowded airports out of precaution.

(L-R) Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphones during a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on July 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The fall came less than two weeks prior to Wednesday, when McConnell froze and apparently could not speak during a news conference. He had to leave the podium with the assistance of staff members and other senators.

McConnell later returned and took questions from reporters, saying he was fine when asked what had happened to cause the sudden departure. An aide to McConnell later said the Senate’s top Republican “felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment.”