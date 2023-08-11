Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1

Missouri Secretary of State and GOP gubernatorial candidate Jay Ashcroft told The Messenger Friday that if he’s elected governor, he would explore legislation similar to Ohio’s failed Issue 1 to require a higher threshold for approval of constitutional amendments in the state.

“I'm looking at something that really shows that if we're going to change our constitution, it's really what the people of the state broadly want,” Ashcroft said in an interview. Ashcroft said that he had been considering this kind of measure as early as 2016, and that at the time he wasn’t “suggesting this because of abortion.”

During a radio interview with The Eagle 93.9, Ashcroft discussed the fallout of the Issue 1 initiative, which would have raised the threshold to pass a voter-initiated amendment from a simple majority to 60 percent.

The defeat of Ohio’s measure during the state’s special single-issue election on Tuesday, removed a potential roadblock for an abortion-rights amendment in Ohio, and also emphasized how states are increasingly becoming key abortion-rights battlegrounds.

In the radio interview, Ashcroft, when asked about his reaction to the results of Ohio’s special election and the failure of Issue 1, said that it is “instructive for Missourians that want to change the initiative petition process.” He added, “I don't think we should be a democracy. I think we should be a constitutional republic with certain rights, take more than just a simple majority vote to remove.”

“I think that this is something that the legislature will look at as we look at how we can change initiative, petition process in Missouri,” he added, “not to make it harder to put something on the ballot, but to make sure that if we are going to change our constitution, it's something that the people of Missouri broadly agree with.”

In a subsequent interview with The Messenger, when asked for clarification about his comments, Ashcroft said “well we’re not a democracy, in fact the United States requires that the states be republics.”

“I believe that our founders, although we didn't always do a good job achieving it, wanted us to have a form of government where there would be majority rule with minority rights,” Ashcroft said. “In a pure democracy, you don't have minority rights.”

He explained that he firmly believes that there are “certain rights that it doesn't matter if 50 percent plus one say I'm wrong, it's my decision.” He added that “if we're going to be messing with constitutional rights, that this is something that there should be broad agreement across the state.”

A constitutional amendment to protect abortion access may or may not make the November 2024 ballot in Missouri. The ACLU of Missouri is currently suing Ashcroft over ballot language, saying that Ashcroft’s description of the amendment allowing “for dangerous, unregulated, and unrestricted abortions,” is “misleading” and biased, per reporting from NPR.

The introduction of a potential initiative like Issue 1, although not directly related to abortion, may impact whether or not that amendment goes through.

Daniel Skinner, professor of health policy at Ohio University, said that he expects lawmakers to introduce initiatives like Issue 1, which is why it wouldn’t be surprising if a similar legislative measure cropped in Missouri.

“As anti-choice legislators and activists come to terms with the fact that basic (Roe-era) abortion rights have majority support in their states,” he said, “I wouldn’t be surprised to see conservative-led states try to change the rules to keep those majority views from being able to establish changes such as Ohio is considering in November.”

Lawmakers considering “anti-choice” politics, Skinner said, although they speak in terms of protecting the constitution, in reality are changing the foundational documents of states “in response to public opinion they don’t like.”



The majority of Americans, 85 percent, support abortion in certain circumstances, according to Gallup polling from May of this year. Some states wrongly assumed that there wouldn’t be majority support for abortion, and in those cases, Skinner said, the only way to put barriers up, by attempting to be “counter-majoritarian and not allow the will of the people to be expressed in state-level law making.”