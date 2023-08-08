Missouri Abortion Rights Amendment Faces Another Legal Challenge

Republican Missouri state lawmakers and an anti-abortion activist filed a lawsuit Monday challenging the estimated cost proposal of a proposed amendment to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution.

The plaintiffs, Republican Reps. Hannah Kelly and Mary Elizabeth Coleman along with anti-abortion advocate Kathy Forck, argue in their lawsuit that a proposed reproductive rights amendment will be a significant cost to the state, which is contrary to Republican Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick’s budget proposal of the amendment.

In April, Fitzpattrick determined that the cost of the ballot initiative would be minimal to the state. The proposed amendment, however, had been stalled after GOP Attorney General Andrew Bailey refused to sign the fiscal summary, arguing that the initiative could cost at least $12 billion annually.

The lawsuit comes only weeks after the Missouri Supreme Court resolved this proposed budget dispute between Bailey and Fitzpatrick. The Supreme Court, ruling in favor of Fitzpatrick, upheld a lower court’s ruling, which came in response to legal action from the ACLU of Missouri, requiring Bailey to sign Fitzapatcrick’s budget proposal. According to the Supreme Court, Bailey did not have the power to block Fitzpatrick’s proposed budget.

But yesterday’s lawsuit argues that the budget should account for a possible loss of $12 billion annually in Medicaid funding as well as a loss in tax revenue. “As part of the initiative petition process, however, the state auditor is legally tasked with the grim calculation of the financial costs to Missouri from this enormous human loss,” the lawsuit argues.

The lawsuit also claims that Fitzpatrick “failed to fulfill his legal obligations to ‘assess,’ ‘estimate,’ and ‘evaluate’ with respect to the proposed initiative petitions.”

In last month’s case, however, the Supreme Court ruled that “it is the Auditor, and not the Attorney General” who is responsible for estimating the budgetary implications of a proposed initiative petition. The Supreme Court also noted last month that Bailey’s refusal to sign the proposed budget delayed the signature gathering process for the reproductive rights ballot initiative, which is required for the initiative to be placed on the 2024 ballot.

“This is another attempt by power-obsessed politicians to prevent Missourians from voting on reproductive rights,” Tom Bastian, spokesperson for the ACLU of Missouri, said in a statement to The Messenger. “The bogus lawsuit parrots the already court-rejected claims of the Attorney General.”