Mississippi Gov Tate Reeves Wins Primary, Will Face Democrat Brandon Presley

Reeves will face Presley in the state’s general election on Nov. 7

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday won the Republican primary and will face Democrat Brandon Presley as he seeks a second term.

“I am truly honored that Mississippi Republicans have once again put their trust in me to lead our party in this year’s Governor’s race,” Reeves said in a statement. “Mississippi has momentum, and now is the time to unite as a state to keep that going into this year’s general election.”

Reeves gained more than 70 percent of the vote Tuesday night. Though Reeves beat challengers John Witcher and David Grady Hardigree to win the GOP nomination, he drew attention to Democrats in a speech shortly after the race was called in his favor Tuesday night. 

“The national Democrats think Mississippi is theirs for the taking,” Reeves said. “They’ve circled our state, and they’ve hand-picked their candidate. ... These national Democrats think they can use him to inject their liberal ideology into Mississippi under the guise of being a moderate.”

Reeves will face Presley, a cousin of the late rock-n-roll icon Elvis Presley, in the state’s general election on Nov. 7.

