Minnesota Gov Appoints State’s Next Chief Justice

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, D, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Justice Natalie Hudson as the next chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, marking the first person of color to serve as chief justice in the state.
"I sought a chief justice with strong conviction and a deep understanding of our justice system," Walz said in a statement. "As one of our state’s most experienced jurists, Justice Natalie Hudson is the right pick to advance a vision that promotes fairness and upholds the dignity of all Minnesotans."
Hudson was first sworn into the Minnesota Supreme Court in 2015. She succeeds Chief Justice Lorie Gildea, who will retire from the court in October.
Walz also appointed Karl Procaccini, his former staff lawyer, to fill Hudson's seat on the bench.
