Minnesota Congressman to Meet with Donors About Longshot Primary Challenge to Biden: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Minnesota Congressman to Meet with Donors About Longshot Primary Challenge to Biden: Report

Rep. Dean Phillips has been one of the more vocal Democrats raising concerns about the president's age

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
If Biden remains the nominee, Phillips said he thinks the president can beat former president Donald Trump. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., will meet with donors in New York next week to discuss mounting a longshot primary challenge against President Joe Biden, Politico first reported.

The 54-year-old Phillips, who represents a district in the Minneapolis suburbs, has been among the more vocal members of his party raising concerns about Biden's age, 80, heading into the 2024 election.

Politico reported that Phillips, a former executive, would be unlikely to run against Biden unless his health or political standing sharply declines.

Phillips said last year that he did not think Biden, the oldest person to ever serve as president, should run for reelection. “I think the country would be well served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats to step up," he told a local radio station at the time.

And Phillips told Politico in June: "I admire the heck out of President Biden. And if he were 15-20 years younger it would be a no-brainer to nominate him, but considering his age it’s absurd we’re not promoting competition but trying to extinguish it.”

Read More

But Phillips has opposed No Labels' efforts to launch a third-party presidential campaign. He told The New York Times in May that the prospect of running Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., against Biden and former President Donald Trump would be "a historic disaster."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.