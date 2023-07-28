Minnesota Congressman to Meet with Donors About Longshot Primary Challenge to Biden: Report

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., will meet with donors in New York next week to discuss mounting a longshot primary challenge against President Joe Biden, Politico first reported.
The 54-year-old Phillips, who represents a district in the Minneapolis suburbs, has been among the more vocal members of his party raising concerns about Biden's age, 80, heading into the 2024 election.
Politico reported that Phillips, a former executive, would be unlikely to run against Biden unless his health or political standing sharply declines.
Phillips said last year that he did not think Biden, the oldest person to ever serve as president, should run for reelection. “I think the country would be well served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats to step up," he told a local radio station at the time.
And Phillips told Politico in June: "I admire the heck out of President Biden. And if he were 15-20 years younger it would be a no-brainer to nominate him, but considering his age it’s absurd we’re not promoting competition but trying to extinguish it.”
But Phillips has opposed No Labels' efforts to launch a third-party presidential campaign. He told The New York Times in May that the prospect of running Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., against Biden and former President Donald Trump would be "a historic disaster."
