Military May Allow Calculators on Entrance Exam Amid Recruiting Difficulties: Report

The Pentagon is considering a policy that would permit military applicants to use calculators on entrance exams in an effort to help aid its current recruiting difficulties, according to a new report from Military.com.

Many applicants do not score high enough on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, which both qualifies applicants to enlist in the military and determines what roles they can be considered for. The test has not changed in decades, while standardized testing in public schools has increasingly incorporated newer technologies, such as the calculator.

The potential update comes as the Army, Navy and Air Force expect recruiting shortfalls for the second year in a row. Standardized testing averages across the country have also fallen, with almost half of ACT test takers in the Class of 2022 failing to hit reading, writing, science and math benchmarks.