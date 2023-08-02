Mike Pence’s Role in Trump’s Indictment Secures His Place in History

Mike Pence took notes.

As Donald Trump pushed him relentlessly in private, as rioters threatened his and his family’s lives in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as he hunkered in the loading dock coordinating the response to the attack, he took notes.

On Tuesday, 2 1/2 years later, the country saw his notes threaded throughout the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump for efforts to interfere with the 2020 election – recorded for history in possibly the most consequential and stunning legal battle this country has ever witnessed.

Special counsel Jack Smith dedicated a quarter of the 45-page indictment to detailing Trump and his co-conspirator’s extensive efforts to enlist Pence in the alleged crimes.

Trump called Pence on Christmas Day and wished him a happy holiday before pressing him to overturn the election results. He called Pence again on New Year’s Day to lobby him, at which point Pence said he had no such power to single-handedly flip the election results.

“In response, the Defendant told the Vice President, ‘You’re too honest,’” Smith wrote in the indictment – a stark scene among former partners who are now both vying for the Republican nomination in 2024.

On page 33 of the indictment, the special counsel detailed co-conspirator John Eastman’s proposal to have Pence count the false electors as valid, even though Eastman himself said it was clearly illegal.

“Pence then gavels President Trump as re-elected,” Eastman wrote in the memo, cited by prosecutors.

But long before then, Pence had directed his staff to thoroughly research his powers – and their limits – as the ceremonial presiding officer on Jan. 6 certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 election win, as his lawyer Greg Jacob testified to the House Jan. 6 committee last summer.

Through it all, prosecutors cited Pence’s contemporaneous notes of the events, a stunning revelation tucked into an already shocking document.

In the hours after Trump was criminally charged with attempting to subvert the 2020 election, Republicans immediately said that Pence likely lost any chance he had at winning the Republican nomination. But in a party where Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – a declared Democrat – is more popular than Pence, it seems unlikely that the former vice president was ever going to win any Republican contest.

That’s not to say he’ll be gone from the race. Pence will easily stay front and center throughout the election which has now been refocused squarely on the January 6th insurrection.

He’s already a star witness, having testified before the grand jury investigating Trump and the insurrection and having provided his notes.

The former vice president and veteran politico has always been measured to the point of reticence and supremely disciplined. In an era when trolling and stagecraft overtook polish and grace as the coin of the political realm, Pence was an anachronism — stiff and robotic to the point that he’s recalled as much for a black fly perched atop his perfect coif as the Jan. 6 attack itself.

But Pence has always been a master tactician, delaying and tacking to find the right moment.

For years he slowly dribbled out what he knew and witnessed, on his frustratingly rigid terms. The first time he broke with Trump, almost a year after the attack, he garnered a media firestorm with just three words: “Trump was wrong.”

Months later he refused advances from the House Jan. 6 Committee, he fought a subpoena and refused to testify, although his top aides played starring roles in the blockbuster hearings and revealed much of what he himself witnessed.

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Capitol Hill on September 5, 2018, in Washington. Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Just four months after that he revealed more in his memoir, “So Help Me God”, a title referencing both his faith and the oath of office that every successful politician takes, promising to uphold the Constitution.

But he saved his most searing recollections and damning evidence not for a book or a Congressional hearing, but the first criminal prosecution of a former president for refusing to leave office.

“‘Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be president,” Pence said in his official statement.

Most of the other Republicans running against Trump vacillated, saying they either hadn’t read the historic indictment or didn’t need to, but Pence leaned in. Unless something changes in the coming weeks and months, Trump appears all but certain to be the Republican Party’s nominee for president a third time in a row. Tacking and hedging by the other Republicans running against him seems unlikely to change that dynamic.

Three weeks from now, Pence may stand just feet away from Trump for the first time since they left the White House – on the Republican debate stage in Milwaukee.

Veteran journalist John Dickerson wrote Tuesday, “At the first Republican debate, Mike Pence‘s competitors should be asked if they believe what he did on January 6th was heroic. Then, having recorded everyone’s answer, ask if they would’ve done the same thing.”

Pence has to get 40,000 separate donors to make the stage himself. Just four hours after the indictment was unsealed, Pence texted a stunning fundraising plea to his supporters.

Instead of repeating the official party line accusing the Justice Department of unfairly victimizing Trump, Pence broke ranks and said that "anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President." Again.