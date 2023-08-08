Mike Pence Qualifies for First GOP Presidential Primary Debate

Former Vice President Mike Pence has become the eighth 2024 presidential hopeful to qualify for the GOP primary debate on Aug. 28.

Pence's campaign announced Monday that he had surpassed the required 40,000 unique donor threshold in order to qualify. He had already reached polling requirements putting him at one percent in multiple polls.

The candidates who have also qualified to appear on the debate stage are, former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

As the debate nears, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has reached the polling requirement, but has not reached the donor threshold. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and businessman Perry Johnson say they have reached the donor threshold, but have yet to reach the required poll numbers, which could mean Pence may be the last candidate to qualify.

In order to appear on the debate stage, candidates are also required to pledge their loyalty to the chosen nominee at the end of what will be a bruising primary. Christie and Hutchinson have both expressed their disdain for this rule because they do not wish to pledge their loyalty to Trump, if he is elected as the nominee.

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks June 10, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Pence spoke during the North Carolina Republican party’s annual state convention. Win McNamee/Getty Images

It is currently unknown if Trump will participate in the first debate. He has cited his lead in the polls as a reason not to, however, candidates like DeSantis have criticized this suggestion saying he has to "earn" the people's vote by debating and isn't entitled to it.

If Trump does debate, it could set up a showdown between the former president and his former vice president as they will face off for the first time as opponents, rather than running mates. Pence has increased his criticisms of Trump since he was indicted last week, facing charges related to his actions following the 2020 election and the pressure he put on Pence to block the certification of the vote.

Pence said in a statement after the most recent indictment that "anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States."

In response, Trump posted on Truth Social that he "I feel badly" for Pence because he is "attracting no crowds."

For the second GOP debate on Sept. 27, candidates must have 50,000 unique donors and reach at least three percent in the polls.