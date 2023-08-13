Mike Pence Pushes Back on Trump Saying He Never Told Him to Disregard Constitution: ‘Check His Tweets’ - The Messenger
Politics.
Mike Pence Pushes Back on Trump Saying He Never Told Him to Disregard Constitution: ‘Check His Tweets’

Pence also did not clarify whether he would characterize himself as a 'MAGA Republican'

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Former Vice President Mike Pence dismissed Donald Trump's claims that he “never asked” Pence to reject the Constitution and that he “never said” the former vice president was too honest. 

“You can check his tweets,” Pence said on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday. “The president was quite clear and quite public that he thought I had the authority to either reject or return votes to the states.” 

Trump was recently indicted in Washington, D.C. on charges related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Pence is referenced extensively throughout the special counsel’s 45-page indictment of Trump, and the pair have sparred numerous times over social media since the charges were introduced. 

Vice President Mike Pence takes a phone call on Capitol Hill on September 5, 2018, in Washington, D.C.
Pence is referenced extensively throughout the special counsel’s 45-page indictment of Trump.Zach Gibson/Getty Images
Pence also did not clarify whether he would characterize himself as a “MAGA Republican” and refused to explain whether he would support Trump if he receives the GOP nomination.  

“I’m incredibly proud of what we did in the Trump-Pence administration,” Pence said. “You better believe it.”

Trump remains the frontrunner for the GOP nomination in polling, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his top rival.

