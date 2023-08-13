Mike Pence Pushes Back on Trump Saying He Never Told Him to Disregard Constitution: ‘Check His Tweets’
Pence also did not clarify whether he would characterize himself as a 'MAGA Republican'
Former Vice President Mike Pence dismissed Donald Trump's claims that he “never asked” Pence to reject the Constitution and that he “never said” the former vice president was too honest.
“You can check his tweets,” Pence said on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday. “The president was quite clear and quite public that he thought I had the authority to either reject or return votes to the states.”
Trump was recently indicted in Washington, D.C. on charges related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Pence is referenced extensively throughout the special counsel’s 45-page indictment of Trump, and the pair have sparred numerous times over social media since the charges were introduced.
- Mike Pence Doesn’t Rule Out Testifying in Trump’s Trial As Former President Calls Him ‘Delusional’
- As Mike Pence Launches 2024 Campaign, Greg Pence Says the Country Has Moved on From Jan. 6
- Will the Real Mike Pence Stand Up on the Campaign Trail?
- Chris Christie Says He Wouldn’t Be Trump VP: ‘Spoke to Mike Pence, the Job Doesn’t Sound Like It Was Too Great’
- GOP 2024 Field Largely Continues to Defend Trump – But Not Mike Pence
- Trump Lawyer Says Pence ‘Will Be One of Our Best Witnesses At Trial’
Pence also did not clarify whether he would characterize himself as a “MAGA Republican” and refused to explain whether he would support Trump if he receives the GOP nomination.
“I’m incredibly proud of what we did in the Trump-Pence administration,” Pence said. “You better believe it.”
Trump remains the frontrunner for the GOP nomination in polling, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his top rival.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Air Force Veteran to Challenge Embattled New York Rep George Santos in GOP PrimaryPolitics
- White House ‘Having Active Conversations’ About Biden Visiting Hawaii After WildfiresPolitics
- Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Says They Have ‘Inside Information’ on Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- RFK Jr. Tells Tucker Carlson Denial of Secret Service Protection May Be Attempt to Financially ‘Bleed Him’ DryPolitics
- As Biden Stays Silent, Some Democrats Argue It’s Time To Call Out Trump’s Legal WoesPolitics
- Michigan Attorney General and 19 Others Sign Amicus Brief in Trans Youth CasesPolitics
- ‘Magic Mushroom’ Dishes Selling Out in China Thanks to Treasury Secretary YellenPolitics
- After One Year, Biden’s Landmark Climate Legislation Has Delivered, Though Uncertainties RemainTech
- North Carolina Votes To Recognize No Labels as Political PartyPolitics
- Former Trump Adviser Criticizes Jews for Boarding Trains During HolocaustPolitics
- Federal Judges Ask Alabama Lawmakers if They Ignored Court Order to Create Second Majority-Black DistrictPolitics
- Christie Calls Fani Willis’ Trump Indictment ‘Unnecessary,’ ‘Probably an Ego Decision’Politics