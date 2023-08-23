Mike Pence Flashes His Claws Ahead of First Republican Debate

MILWAUKEE - Mike Pence may be nice, disciplined and boring. But he still knows how to wield a knife.

The former vice president takes the stage in Milwaukee Wednesday night for what will likely be the most important debate of his long political career. And in his own Eddie Haskell style, Pence has been teasing that he’s going to do some damage.

“Pence will show he is the real conservative alternative to the front runner and ready to be President on day one,” said one Republican close to the former vice president. “A sharp contrast with the rest of the stage.”

Asked how he’ll get that message across, the Republican replied, “Very carefully.”

Hovering at third place in most national polling, Pence will have a prime spot at the center of the stage with others including one-time juggernaut Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and insurgent millionaire Vivek Ramaswamy. He may have been pushed further from the spotlight if the overwhelming frontrunner, Donald Trump had taken center stage - instead the former president decided to avoid the debate.

It’s a sight to behold to watch the man in boxy Joseph A. Bank suits smile and nod like Ronald Reagan when he slips in the knife, but the hits are clear to the politically trained ear.

Last week, word leaked of the DeSants team’s plan for defending against Pence onstage Wednesday night – they foresaw attacks from Pence on abortion, abortion, Ukraine, the Disney battle and fights over school texts.

Pence – at a gathering of conservatives in Atlanta – responded soon after with a surprise press gaggle.

The former vice president had worked the room at the event, sponsored by conservative radio host Erick Erickson, for about 15 minutes before ducking into the hotel kitchen seemingly to dodge the press.

A few minutes later, DeSantis took the stage. A press aide tipped reporters that Pence would likely talk after all. The cameras gathered outside waiting for the former vice president, and Pence answered questions for about five minutes – pulling the cameras away from one of his main rivals.

“It was very artful,” one national conservative leader told The Messenger over lunch afterward.

What’s not clear yet is whether subtle and clever can win points in a Republican race filled with a governor known for smashing Mickey Mouse, a former CEO pushing 9/11 conspiracy theories and an overwhelming frontrunner who cut his teeth eight years ago attacking actress Rosie O’Donnell’s weight and this week decided to undercut the first debate itself with a mix of counter-programming and spinning from top campaign staff who swarmed Milwaukee.

Pence’s prowess defending Trump onstage is well-known – he deflected attacks from Democratic running mates Tim Kaine in 2016 and Kamala Harris in 2020, respectively. He and his close-knit team have often talked about how he was a debate champion in grade school.

But Pence hasn’t faced a crowded field of Republican challengers since he ran for Congress in 2000, and in that race he largely avoided his opponents and lined up support behind the scenes.

In 2000, his Republican opponents – including a young Luke Messer, who would go on years later to serve in the U.S. House – complained that Pence was using his overwhelming advantage to avoid them.

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the AIPAC annual meeting in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2019. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Now, 23 years later, it could be Pence who is punching at air if he keeps his attacks trained on Trump – who is running the same quasi-incumbent playbook Pence (and many others) have used.

Pence has been unequivocal that “Trump was wrong” to attempt to overthrow their 2020 election loss, and others onstage including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson have backed him. But Ramaswamy, who has been courting Trump’s populist base of support, could easily attack Pence for even considering testifying against the former president.

Republicans close to him have been saying for months that this is his time to uncork his sharpest attacks. And Pence’s team foreshadowed his hopes in a fundraising blast Wednesday morning, “It's Debate Day, and Mike Pence is geared up and ready to dominate the stage!”

He’s been hinting for weeks that he may be a little spicier than usual, although not doused in hot sauce like Trump’s many wild rants.

“I read that somebody said Mike Pence can be a lot like mayonnaise on white toast,” longtime Indiana politico Todd Huston said to some laughs in the room, as he introduced Pence at his campaign launch in June. “Let me just suggest this, I think you’re going to get to know the Mike Pence that we know, and there’s a lot of Iowa bacon and maybe even some Tabasco sauce on that toast, too.”

The day after the January 6th indictment was revealed, Fox News’s Martha McCallum asked Pence how he planned to debate Trump.

“I debated Trump a thousand times over four years,” Pence said, “just not with the cameras on.”

But Trump won’t be on stage Wednesday, depriving Pence his best target. Instead Pence is going to have to go at everyone else vying for the remaining 50% or so of Republican voters who want anyone other than Trump.

He’s been playing the inside game for a long time, at a recent event one top conservative leader recalled Pence ripping Ramaswamy behind the scenes saying that the presidency is “not an entry-level job.” But onstage will be harder for him to navigate.