Mike Pence Doesn’t Rule Out Testifying in Trump’s Trial As Former President Calls Him ‘Delusional’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Mike Pence Doesn’t Rule Out Testifying in Trump’s Trial As Former President Calls Him ‘Delusional’

The former vice president said he has 'no plans' to be a witness, but he will show if he's called to discuss 2020

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

GOP presidential candidate Mike Pence spoke on Sunday about potentially testifying in Donald Trump's trial related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, saying that if called upon, he would 'tell the truth'.

The former Vice President told CBS he has "no plans" to testify against his former running mate, but he also did not shoot the possibility down.

"We'll respond to the call of the law, if it comes and we'll just tell the truth. Look, I've been telling this story over the last two years," he said on Face the Nation.

Trump and Pence's relationship has soured further following the former being indicted on multiple criminal conspiracy charges related to his unproven fraudulent election claims leading up to the January 6 Capitol riot.

Read More

"Today's indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States," Pence tweeted after Trump's third indictment was announced.

The former vice president also started pushing "too honest" merchandise, a direct reference to Trump's indictment. Referenced in the 45-page document is an alleged January 1, 2021 in which Trump pushed Pence to not certify the 2020 results.

When Pence pushed back and said there's no constitutional authority to do this (a point he's repeatedly made since), the former president allegedly called him "too honest."

Former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 20, 2016.
The four charges in Tuesday's indictment center on Trump's effort to hold onto power following the 2020 election.Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

In a Saturday Truth Social post, Trump denied calling Pence "too honest" and blasted his 2024 competitor "delusional."

"I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was 'too honest,'" he wrote. "He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!"

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.