Mike Pence Doesn’t Rule Out Testifying in Trump’s Trial As Former President Calls Him ‘Delusional’
The former vice president said he has 'no plans' to be a witness, but he will show if he's called to discuss 2020
GOP presidential candidate Mike Pence spoke on Sunday about potentially testifying in Donald Trump's trial related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, saying that if called upon, he would 'tell the truth'.
The former Vice President told CBS he has "no plans" to testify against his former running mate, but he also did not shoot the possibility down.
"We'll respond to the call of the law, if it comes and we'll just tell the truth. Look, I've been telling this story over the last two years," he said on Face the Nation.
Trump and Pence's relationship has soured further following the former being indicted on multiple criminal conspiracy charges related to his unproven fraudulent election claims leading up to the January 6 Capitol riot.
"Today's indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States," Pence tweeted after Trump's third indictment was announced.
The former vice president also started pushing "too honest" merchandise, a direct reference to Trump's indictment. Referenced in the 45-page document is an alleged January 1, 2021 in which Trump pushed Pence to not certify the 2020 results.
When Pence pushed back and said there's no constitutional authority to do this (a point he's repeatedly made since), the former president allegedly called him "too honest."
In a Saturday Truth Social post, Trump denied calling Pence "too honest" and blasted his 2024 competitor "delusional."
"I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was 'too honest,'" he wrote. "He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!"
