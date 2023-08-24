Mike Pence and Nikki Haley Get Heated on Federal Abortion Ban at GOP Debate

GOP presidential candidates Mike Pence and Nikki Haley butted heads on the issue of a possible federal abortion ban at the first Republican debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Pence emphasized that abortion is “not a states-only issue, it’s a moral issue,” and expressed support for a federal 15-week abortion ban. He added that as president of the United States he’d be “a champion of life in the Oval Office,” advocating for what he called a “minimum standard in every state in the nation that says when a baby is capable of feeling pain, an abortion cannot be allowed.”

Haley, responding to Pence, said that the issue is “in the hands of the people and that is where it should be, but when you are talking about a federal ban be honest with the American people.” She added that “no Republican president can ban abortions anymore than a Democrat president can ban all those state laws.”

“Don’t make women feel like they have to decide on this issue when you know we don’t have 60 Senate votes in the House,” Haley said to Pence.

