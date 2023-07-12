Mike Lindell Says Dominion Case Is Going To End Just Like ‘My Cousin Vinny’: With Case Dismissed

My Pillow founder Mike Lindell on Tuesday declared that the $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against him from Dominion Voting Systems will end similarly to the 1992 movie My Cousin Vinny, with the case dismissed.

Speaking to The Daily Beast by phone, the fierce supporter of former President Donald Trump referenced the end of the Joe Pesci-starring comedy to insist that the case against him will be dismissed in light of evidence he has yet to make public.

"Have you ever seen the movie My Cousin Vinny? Remember at the end when the cop said I took it upon myself to say he found the gun and all this stuff?" he said. "And the two guys that looked like the [defendants], right? And then in light of the new evidence, case dismissed. I mean, this is what you're gonna see. When all this comes to light with the evidence I have!"

Lindell is being sued by Dominion for insisting for years that their software was manipulated into rigging the 2020 presidential election in favor of President Joe Biden.

Lindell has made this argument numerous times, including in the 2021's movie Absolute Proof, and presented what he's called evidence, but none of it has led to any official proof of the widespread conspiracies he's been pushing.

Dominion previously settled a defamation case against Fox News over claims about the 2020 election results.

Lindell's election denialism has led to his My Pillow products to be kicked out of numerous stores. He recently began dumping equipment in the wake of retail sales plummeting.

Lindell explained he hasn't laid off anybody through the company transition, and insisted companies like Bed, Bath & Beyond, which is now bankrupt, faced financial hardship partly for dropping his products.

"We were able to expand into our direct sales, which is your radio, TV, podcast, direct mailers in your marketing, digital marketing, you know we do all that in-house so we just had to move people and shift our work," he told Daily Beast. "The box stores used to be 45% of our business and the shopping channels but now they're like 5%."