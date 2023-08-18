Mike Lindell Proposes Drone Use to Protect Voting Sites

MyPillow CEO and 2020 election denier Mike Lindell on Thursday unveiled a device that he says uses Wi-Fi blockers mounted on top of drones that can allegedly protect voting machines from "evil" Communist Party interference.
Lindell, an ally and supporter of former President Donald Trump who has seen his products removed from store shelves as he has continued to espouse conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election, debuted the device at the "Election Crime Bureau Summit" he is hosting in Springfield, Mo.
Lindell says he plans on flying the device, called a wireless monitoring device (WMD), near polling stations with drones, using them to detect and report real-time Wi-Fi connections at state and county election offices.
"Lemme tell you, everybody. We now can catch them in a lie, okay?" Lindell told the audience as he demonstrated the WMD's capabilities.
"This device, as it flew into this building, this wireless monitoring device, it just grabbed all of your cell phones, everybody in this room, every device that's on the internet right now," he added.
Lindell told Newsweek that he has 5,000 WMDs ready for use during elections this fall.
In an advertisement that played during the latest episode of former Trump White House chief of staff Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, a voiceover says the device is "designed specifically with election security in mind."
"I have said it on the stage, this is also a filter. Remember what I called the evil. I said it is the CCP, globalist, deep state, uni-party. That's the evil that came in," Lindell told Bannon during an interview, using the acronym for the Chinese Communist Party.
