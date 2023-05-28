Mike Lindell Failed to Overturn an Election, But He’s Winning on Hand-Counting

People who question the legitimacy of the 2020 election might not be gaining traction in the courts, but they may be making inroads in small counties across the country.

When Shasta County in northern California voted to adopt a hand-counting ballot system in March, it marked the biggest victory yet of a larger effort by Mike Lindell, MyPillow CEO and a public face of the “Stop the Steal” movement. Lindell, working alongside local Republican election officials, has sought to revamp the election system in response to baseless allegations, instigated by former President Trump, that the 2020 election was fraudulent. Shasta County became the first California county, and one of the largest in the country, to attempt to move to a manual system.

But Shasta County is far from the only county to try to do away with voting machines. In rural south central Nevada, five elected officials in Nye County voted unanimously in 2022 to hand-count all ballots. In central Missouri, the Osage County Clerk announced a shift from electronic voting to hand-counting ballots. Less than a 100 miles outside of Little Rock in Arkansas, the Cleburne County justices of the peace voted in favor of hand counting ballots as well. However, those efforts face roadblocks before the 2024 election, including judicial appeals and interference from Secretary of State offices.

Mike Lindell’s helping hand

While the counties considering this legislation span geographic boundaries, they have one thing in common: influence and support from Lindell. He has been promoting warnings about the dangers of electronic voting machines since 2020, and has bolstered grassroots efforts with his advocacy group, Cause for America.

“There has been a really coordinated campaign that we didn’t get to see before 2020 because they weren’t as organized,” said David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation and Research. “Election deniers, grifters raising money, organizing groups.”

So far, only one of these counties has held an election using the new hand-counting rules – Osage County, which Lindell called a success. But there’s since been another development: Dominion Voting settled its lawsuit against Fox in April and still has cases pending against Lindell and other Trump allies

Lindell told The Messenger that none of those legal challenges will change his mission to implement hand-counting practices across the country. “It doesn't make a difference,” he said. “I’ve got all the evidence on them.”

Lindell’s county-by-county patchwork

Lindell didn’t go into specifics on how he chooses which counties to intervene in. He simply said he plans to go county by county across the country, using electronic voter records, that he claims show “100% machine manipulation.” To be sure, evidence shows they don’t.

Lindell confirmed with the Messenger that he intervened in Osage and Shasta, and has continued efforts in Louisiana.

In Cleburne County, a failed congressional candidate invited Lindell to speak at a panel for the nonprofit Arkansas Voter Integrity initiative, which describes its mission as being “dedicated to restoring election integrity in Arkansas.” Jacque Martin, a Clerburne County Justice of the Peace, who voted in favor of moving to a hand-counting system in Cleburne County, also confirmed with the Messenger that Lindell has been working with Reynolds and came to a nearby county to give a presentation on the dangers of electronic voting machines.

But even though Cleburne County’s quorum court – analogous to a board of supervisors – voted to do away with electronic voting ahead of 2024, the decision is up for another vote before it’s confirmed.

In Osage County, Linda Rantz, an ally of Lindell, took the reins of the grassroots movement to switch to hand-counting ballots, touring throughout the state with a manual she created explaining how to implement a hand-counting system for elections. She described it as an information and resource guide for clerks and assistants. But it was Osage County Clerk Nicci Kammerich, a local elected official, who ultimately made the decision to move to a hand-count. And although Rantz doesn’t like to take credit for the decision, she said that she told Kammerich she would help with the transition.

Experts agree that a shift to a completely manual system of ballot counting in larger jurisdictions is time-consuming, expensive, more vulnerable to errors, and, perhaps most importantly, is a system motivated by misinformation.

Shasta County

The new system in Shasta County election is estimated to cost more than $1.5 million and will require seven new positions in the elections department. Shasta County Supervisor Mary Rickert, who voted against the switch to hand-count voting, thinks this decision is a way for the Shasta board members to promote themselves, solidifying their identities in the “Stop the Steal” movement and become “real players in the election denier world.”

Cathy Darling Allen, Shasta County clerk and registrar of voters, said that neither she nor the elections office were consulted before the board decided to terminate its contract with Dominion. “This is a process that isn’t broken,” she said. “This is a solution in search of a problem.”

She is now concerned that this process, meant to restore voter confidence, might just do the opposite. While hand-counting is a valuable tool in the post-election audit process in California, hand-counting at the scale that this new system requires is problematic in terms of accuracy.

“​​It’s hard to really get a good grasp on how difficult it is to focus on something that is intensely boring for literally hours at a time,” she said. “I don't believe this will have positive effects at all.”