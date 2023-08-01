Migrants Forced to Sleep Outside of Manhattan Hotel Awaiting City Help - The Messenger
Migrants Forced to Sleep Outside of Manhattan Hotel Awaiting City Help

The hotel, which is both an arrival and humanitarian relief center, has reached capacity

Eva Surovell
New York City Mayor Eric AdamsSpencer Platt/Getty Images

Images captured outside of the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan show large groups of migrants waiting outside to be processed in New York City’s intake center. 

The hotel, which is both an arrival and humanitarian relief center, has reached capacity, meaning many had to sleep outdoors overnight. 

At a press conference Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams cautioned that the stress on the city will continue to worsen, citing that more than 93,000 asylum seekers have been processed through its intake system since last spring. Adams said federal funding will not be enough to meet the city’s needs and called for the Biden administration to speed up the work authorization process for migrants.

In a joint statement issued Monday by the Coalition for the Homeless and Legal Aid, the organizations echoed the city’s request for increased financial assistance from the federal government, but criticized the city for not meeting its legal obligation to find shelter in a “timely fashion.” 

“Denying new arrivals placement and forcing people to languish on local streets is cruel and runs afoul of a range of court orders and local laws,” the statement said. “The multiple stories and photos that have circulated on social media and reports from our clients who are stuck without shelter is both heartbreaking and maddening, and should this continue, we will have no choice but to file litigation to enforce the law.

