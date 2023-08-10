Michigan State Senator Apologizes After Taking Trip to Israel: ‘I Had No Malicious Intent’

A member of the Michigan Senate issued an apology to the "Arab/Muslim community" after a recent trip to Israel.

"After speaking with friends and members of the community I recognize my presence on this trip has sparked anger and disappointment by many in the Arab/Muslim community," Democrat Sylvia Santana wrote on social media over the weekend.

The state senator's trip irked some activists who noted recent violence in the region between Israelis and Palestinians as Israel pushes to expand West Bank settlements.

She added she should have "exercised better discretion" in the lengthy post.

"For this I truly apologize, seek your forgiveness and hope that you will understand that I had no malicious intent. There is no perfect combination of words that I can offer that truly reflects the feelings in my heart," she wrote. "My only goal was to learn about this region of our world and to improve my understanding of matters related to Michigan."