Michigan Secretary of State Bars Trump Elector, Shelby Township Clerk From Running Elections 

Michigan’s secretary of state on Thursday barred a Trump elector who served as Shelby Township clerk from running elections.

Stan Grot was one of 16 Republicans charged Tuesday with eight felonies by Attorney General Dana Nessel for falsely certifying Donald Trump as the 2020 winner in the state.

Jonathan Brater, Michigan's elections director, wrote in a letter to Grot, his violation of Michigan law by attempting to give electoral votes to someone not elected by voters in the state "undermines voter confidence in the integrity of elections.”

"Therefore, in order to ensure public trust and confidence in the integrity and security of elections, I am instructing you to refrain from administering any elections held in Shelby Township while these charges are pending against you.”

Grot has served as the clerk for Shelby Township for more than a decade.