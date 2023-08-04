Michigan Lawyer Who Backed Trump 2020 Claims Charged in Voting Machine Plot

Stefanie Lambert, a Michigan-based lawyer, was charged Thursday with illegally accessing and tampering with voting machines.
Lambert was a prominent advocate of the conspiracy theories that suggested former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. The prosecution charges that Lambert was one of nine people involved in a plot to take five vote tabulating machines in order to break into them.
Matthew Deperno, the former Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, and Daire Rendon, a former state representative, were also arraigned in the case recently.
Prosecutors said that Thursday’s announcement “ends the charging decisions in this investigation.”
Lambert pleaded not guilty for all four charges she faces, according to the Associated Press.
