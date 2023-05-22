Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Sign New Red Flag Gun Law
Michigan's red flag law will be the second enacted in the nation, following Minnesota's last week.
Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer plans to sign legislation on Monday that includes safe storage requirements and universal background checks.
This law follows a package of gun control measures that the governor signed last month following the February mass school shooting at Michigan State University.
Whitmer tweeted on Monday, "This afternoon I'll add to the list of measures we've already taken to reduce gun violence in Michigan. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their workplaces, schools, and neighborhoods."
Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords — who was shot in the head in 2011 and has since advocated for gun safety — is expected to be in attendance on Monday, according to the Associated Press.
