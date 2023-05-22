The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Sign New Red Flag Gun Law

    Michigan's red flag law will be the second enacted in the nation, following Minnesota's last week.

    Published |Updated
    Kelly Rissman
    Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer plans to sign legislation on Monday that includes safe storage requirements and universal background checks.

    This law follows a package of gun control measures that the governor signed last month following the February mass school shooting at Michigan State University.

    Whitmer tweeted on Monday, "This afternoon I'll add to the list of measures we've already taken to reduce gun violence in Michigan. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their workplaces, schools, and neighborhoods."

    Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords — who was shot in the head in 2011 and has since advocated for gun safety — is expected to be in attendance on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) delivers remarks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit on May 04, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. The SelectUSA Investment Summit aims at attracting foreign investment in the United States.
    NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND - MAY 04: U.S. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) delivers remarks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit on May 04, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. The SelectUSA Investment Summit aims at attracting foreign investment in the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
