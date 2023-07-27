Michigan Gov. Whitmer Signs Conversion Therapy Bill - The Messenger
Michigan Gov. Whitmer Signs Conversion Therapy Bill

The law bans conversion therapy for minors

Published
Alec Dent
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a ban on so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors into law Wednesday.

“As a mom of a member of the community and a proud, lifelong ally, I’m grateful that today we’re banning the horrific practice of conversion therapy in Michigan,” said Whitmer in a statement.

Whitmer signed two bills: One outlaws mental health professionals from attempting to "convert" lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or other patients who are minors; the other creates an official definition of conversion therapy in the state's mental health code. 

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) delivers remarks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit on May 04, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. The SelectUSA Investment Summit aims at attracting foreign investment in the United States.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) delivers remarks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit on May 04, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
The new law defines conversion therapy as a "practice or treatment by a mental health professional that seeks to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.”

The bills passed through the Michigan legislature, supported predominantly by Democrats.

Now that Whitmer has signed the bills into law, they will take effect in October.

