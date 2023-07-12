Michigan Gov. Whitmer Creates New State Agency for Education

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D, on Wednesday announced a new state agency focused on improving preschool through postsecondary education.
The department will focus on assisting families in enrollment into free pre-K, accessible child care and activities outside of school time. It will also help students find free and affordable higher education options.
MiLEAP, the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential, will have it's own state-appointed director who has not yet been announced, who will work directly with the Michigan Department of Education and State Board of Education, according to Chalkboard.
“MiLEAP will get this done by establishing clear metrics for lifelong learning, collaborating with cross-sector leaders at the local, regional, and state level, and developing a shared action plan for everyone to work towards,” Robert Leddy, director of communications for the governor’s office, told Chalkboard.
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Sign New Red Flag Gun Law
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer Signs Conversion Therapy Bill
- Man Linked to Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Plans To Change Plea From Not Guilty, Records Show
- Michigan voters approve abortion rights amendment to state constitution
- Whitmer Launches Federal PAC, Allowing Her to Raise Money for Other Democrats
One of the stated goals of Whitmer's administration is getting 60% of Michigan residents to have a postsecondary degree or certificate by 2030.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Former Pence Aide Backs Trump, Calls Former VP ‘Unworthy of the Presidency’Politics
- Trump, Biden Tied in Arizona Ahead of Possible 2024 Rematch: PollPolitics
- Ohio Special Election Could Decide Future of Abortion In the StatePolitics
- DeSantis Says GOP Will Lose if 2024 Becomes Focused on Trump Documents, Jan. 6Politics
- Alabama Redistricting Quarrel Freezes Would-Be Candidates in PlacePolitics
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics