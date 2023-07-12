Michigan Gov. Whitmer Creates New State Agency for Education - The Messenger
Michigan Gov. Whitmer Creates New State Agency for Education

The new department will work with the Michigan Department of Education and State Board of Education.

Published
Mariana Labbate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) delivers remarks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit on May 04, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D, on Wednesday announced a new state agency focused on improving preschool through postsecondary education.

The department will focus on assisting families in enrollment into free pre-K, accessible child care and activities outside of school time. It will also help students find free and affordable higher education options.

MiLEAP, the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential, will have it's own state-appointed director who has not yet been announced, who will work directly with the Michigan Department of Education and State Board of Education, according to Chalkboard.

“MiLEAP will get this done by establishing clear metrics for lifelong learning, collaborating with cross-sector leaders at the local, regional, and state level, and developing a shared action plan for everyone to work towards,” Robert Leddy, director of communications for the governor’s office, told Chalkboard.

One of the stated goals of Whitmer's administration is getting 60% of Michigan residents to have a postsecondary degree or certificate by 2030.

