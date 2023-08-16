Michigan Dem to Introduce Bill to Allow Transgender People to Change Names on License - The Messenger
Politics
Michigan Dem to Introduce Bill to Allow Transgender People to Change Names on License

The current process is costly and complex, the state lawmaker says, promising legislation in the fall

Zachary Leeman
Legislation will be proposed in Michigan to streamline the complex process for transgender residents looking to change their IDs to reflect their accurate gender and name.

"It’s just an issue of basic humanity and not treating certain segments of our population different than everyone else," state Rep. Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, D, told Michigan Advance.

Michigan Dem Looking to Change ID Laws for Trans Residents
Participants wave the Progress Pride flag and the Transgender Pride flag at the Long Beach Pride 40th Annual Parade on August 06, 2023 in Long Beach, CaliforniaHarmony Gerber/Getty Images

The Democratic lawmaker will be introducing the legislation in the fall.

Pohutsky said the process for a transgender person to change details on their ID should be as easy as changing your ID to reflect you've gotten married.

Changing an ID for a reason other than marriage in the state carries ten times the cost and needs to be filed through a circuit court with a written explanation as to the reason.

According to a 2015 report from the Williams Institute in the University of California Los Angeles School of Law, Michigan has the highest percentage of transgender residents with a form of ID that does not accurately reflect their gender at over 77%.

More Politics
