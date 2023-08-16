Michigan Dem to Introduce Bill to Allow Transgender People to Change Names on License
The current process is costly and complex, the state lawmaker says, promising legislation in the fall
Legislation will be proposed in Michigan to streamline the complex process for transgender residents looking to change their IDs to reflect their accurate gender and name.
"It’s just an issue of basic humanity and not treating certain segments of our population different than everyone else," state Rep. Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, D, told Michigan Advance.
The Democratic lawmaker will be introducing the legislation in the fall.
Pohutsky said the process for a transgender person to change details on their ID should be as easy as changing your ID to reflect you've gotten married.
Changing an ID for a reason other than marriage in the state carries ten times the cost and needs to be filed through a circuit court with a written explanation as to the reason.
According to a 2015 report from the Williams Institute in the University of California Los Angeles School of Law, Michigan has the highest percentage of transgender residents with a form of ID that does not accurately reflect their gender at over 77%.
- Kansas Judge Temporarily Bans Transgender People from Changing Driver’s Licenses
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer Signs Conversion Therapy Bill
- Michigan voters approve abortion rights amendment to state constitution
- This Pride Month, Support LGBTQ+ People
- How Many Transgender and Intersex People Live in the US? Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws Will Impact Millions
- Kansas AG Moves to Ban Transgender People from Changing Birth Certificates
