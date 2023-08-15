Michigan Attorney General and 19 Others Sign Amicus Brief in Trans Youth Cases

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, D, has become the latest state attorney general to join an amicus brief in cases seeking to overturn laws that ban transgender-affirming care for minors in Tennessee and Kentucky.
“The Tennessee and Kentucky laws serve to further marginalize a community that often feels invisible,” said Nessel in a statement. “These laws shove the state government between minor patients, their parents, and the recommendations of trusted medical specialists their families have chosen to care for them. I proudly stand with my colleagues in opposing these laws that do not comport with the way we should treat our children or our LGBTQ+ community.”
A total of 20 attorneys general have now signed the brief, led by Democratic California Attorney General Rob Bonta. The brief outlines arguments for why the laws violate the Equal Protection Clause and are harmful to minors who identify as transgender.
The Kentucky law was briefly blocked before the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled at the end of July that it could be enforced while litigation occurs. Earlier in the month, the same court issued the same ruling for the Tennessee law, allowing it to be enforced even as lawsuits challenging its constitutionality go forward.
- Michigan Dem to Introduce Bill to Allow Transgender People to Change Names on License
- New York Governor Signs Transgender Youth Protections Bill Into Law
- Trump’s Fake Electors Charged By Michigan Attorney General Over Efforts To Overturn 2020 Election
- Trump Allies in Michigan, Including the State GOP’s 2022 Attorney General Nominee, Charged for Tampering With Voting Machines in 2020
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer Signs Conversion Therapy Bill
- What the science says about trans kids and medical care
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics