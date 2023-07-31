Michael Cohen Compares Trump Moves to ‘Mein Kampf’ - The Messenger
Politics.
Michael Cohen Compares Trump Moves to ‘Mein Kampf’

The former president's once attorney warned the 2024 candidate still has a good chance of getting elected

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Former President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen described the 2024 candidate's handling of his mounting legal woes to Adolf Hitler's manifesto "Mein Kempf" on Sunday.

Cohen agreed with MSNBC's Ali Velshi when the host compared Trump's language about his indictments to Hitler.

"It's right out of Mein Kampf, which allegedly Donald used to keep on the side of his table. This is not a joke," Cohen said. "And to anybody who thinks for a quick second that, 'Listen, there's no way he's going to win,' that was a pretty packed audience last night in Erie, Pennsylvania."

At his rally in Pennsylvania, Trump called for more support from Republicans, telling them to be more "lower class" in their attacks on Democrats.

"I'm being indicted for you," Trump said.

Former Donald Trump lawyer and loyalist Michael Cohen walks out of a Manhattan courthouse after testifying before a grand jury on March 13, 2023 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 13: Former Donald Trump lawyer and loyalist Michael Cohen walks out of a Manhattan courthouse after testifying before a grand jury on March 13, 2023 in New York City. The grand jury is investigating payments Cohen arranged and made on behalf of the former president. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty […]Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Cohen also made a recommendation to Trump's co-defendants charged with mishandling classified materials and attempting to obstruct officials requesting those materials, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira.

"My recommendation — I’ve said it to Walt Nauta. He was a former military guy. I’m sure he’s got a good pair of sneakers — run. And I would say the same to De Oliveira," he said.

Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and more in 2018. He paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election allegedly on behalf of Trump to help cover up an affair.

Trump is currently facing charges in Manhattan over the alleged hush money payment.

