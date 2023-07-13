Miami Mayor Will Pay $30,000-Plus After Being Treated to Grand Prix Weekend

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) is coughing up approximately $34,000 to cover his weekend trip to the Miami Grand Prix.

The mayor and 2024 hopeful's communications director told the Miami Herald that Suarez is covering an expensive trip taken as a guest of Citadel CEO Ken Griffin to the event in May.

The newspaper highlighted potential ethics concerns over Suarez's trip as two events he was a guest at typically come at high-dollar costs. Florida ethics laws prevent elected officials from taking expensive gifts or complimentary admissions.

Suarez and his wife received tickets to the Formula One Paddock Club where Griffin, a supporter of the mayor, hosted a private party for a few dozen friends. General admission for the venue typically costs $14,000, the Herald reported.

Suarez attended another event that would drive the weekend's total cost up to around $34,000. The mayor has a 90-day grace period to cover the costs.

Both Suarez's office and Citadel insisted the mayor is covering the cost of the events.

Griffin told the Florida paper the mayor "appropriately covered the cost" and called the Herald's ethics concerns a "misplaced conspiracy theory."

"Mayor Suarez is covering the costs of the Formula 1 tickets and dinner at Carbone," Stephanie Severino, communications director for Suarez, told the Herald, adding there were "no gifts" from Citadel to the mayor.