Miami Mayor Will Pay $30,000-Plus After Being Treated to Grand Prix Weekend - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Miami Mayor Will Pay $30,000-Plus After Being Treated to Grand Prix Weekend

2024 hopeful Francis Suarez attended the glitzy and expensive event as a guest of Citadel CEO Ken Griffin

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Republican presidential candidate and Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez delivers remarks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 23, 2023 in Washington, DC.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) is coughing up approximately $34,000 to cover his weekend trip to the Miami Grand Prix.

The mayor and 2024 hopeful's communications director told the Miami Herald that Suarez is covering an expensive trip taken as a guest of Citadel CEO Ken Griffin to the event in May.

The newspaper highlighted potential ethics concerns over Suarez's trip as two events he was a guest at typically come at high-dollar costs. Florida ethics laws prevent elected officials from taking expensive gifts or complimentary admissions.

Suarez and his wife received tickets to the Formula One Paddock Club where Griffin, a supporter of the mayor, hosted a private party for a few dozen friends. General admission for the venue typically costs $14,000, the Herald reported.

Read More

Suarez attended another event that would drive the weekend's total cost up to around $34,000. The mayor has a 90-day grace period to cover the costs.

Both Suarez's office and Citadel insisted the mayor is covering the cost of the events.

Griffin told the Florida paper the mayor "appropriately covered the cost" and called the Herald's ethics concerns a "misplaced conspiracy theory."

"Mayor Suarez is covering the costs of the Formula 1 tickets and dinner at Carbone," Stephanie Severino, communications director for Suarez, told the Herald, adding there were "no gifts" from Citadel to the mayor.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.