Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Qualifies for GOP Presidential Debate

Miami Mayor and 2024 GOP presidential hopeful Francis Suarez says he has qualified for the first debate.
Suarez told the Associated Press in an interview confirming his qualifications that he has met both the donor and polling thresholds to join the other nine Republicans who will face off next week in the Fox News debate.
The 45-year-old said the debate will equal the playing field for him as a candidate against the other high-profile Republicans who he is up against in the race.
Suarez, who is the only Hispanic in the presidential race, says he can help the Republican Party better interact with Hispanic and young voters.
"Oftentimes, it’s not policy because we agree, by and large about policy, right? It’s personality, dynamism. It’s the ability to connect," Suarez told The Associated Press.
He says he met the donor threshold earlier this month and just reached the polling requirements set up by the Republican National Committee, less than a week before the debate is scheduled.
Suarez is a staunch critic of his fellow Floridian candidate, Governor Ron DeSantis, who will also attend the Wednesday, Aug. 23 debate.
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP Debate
- GOP Presidential Hopeful Francis Suarez: Qualifying for First Debate ‘Is Frankly Priceless’
- Mike Pence Qualifies for First GOP Presidential Primary Debate
- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Files Paperwork to Run for President
- GOP Presidential Candidate Francis Suarez Asks Interviewer What ‘Uyghur’ Means
- The Curious Case of Francis Suarez
The last RNC requirement to debate is to sign a loyalty pledge stating support for whoever the chosen Republican presidential nominee ends up being.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics
- Jan. 6 Defendant Who Used ‘Pepper Gel’ on Officers Is Now Missing After Being a No-Show at SentencingPolitics