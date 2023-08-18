Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Qualifies for GOP Presidential Debate

Miami Mayor and 2024 GOP presidential hopeful Francis Suarez says he has qualified for the first debate.

Suarez told the Associated Press in an interview confirming his qualifications that he has met both the donor and polling thresholds to join the other nine Republicans who will face off next week in the Fox News debate.

The 45-year-old said the debate will equal the playing field for him as a candidate against the other high-profile Republicans who he is up against in the race.

Suarez, who is the only Hispanic in the presidential race, says he can help the Republican Party better interact with Hispanic and young voters.

"Oftentimes, it’s not policy because we agree, by and large about policy, right? It’s personality, dynamism. It’s the ability to connect," Suarez told The Associated Press.

He says he met the donor threshold earlier this month and just reached the polling requirements set up by the Republican National Committee, less than a week before the debate is scheduled.

Suarez is a staunch critic of his fellow Floridian candidate, Governor Ron DeSantis, who will also attend the Wednesday, Aug. 23 debate.

The last RNC requirement to debate is to sign a loyalty pledge stating support for whoever the chosen Republican presidential nominee ends up being.