Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Confirms He Did Not Qualify for First GOP Presidential Debate: ‘ I Accept the Rules’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Confirms He Did Not Qualify for First GOP Presidential Debate: ‘ I Accept the Rules’

One of the polls Suarez used did not count towards his debate qualifications

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Republican presidential candidate and Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez delivers remarks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 23, 2023 in Washington, DC.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez admitted on Tuesday that he failed to meet the requirements to participate in the first Republican presidential debate due to an irregularity with one of the polls he submitted to qualify.

On his social media, Suarez explained a Cygnal poll he was counting on to meet the requirements could not be taken into consideration due to its affiliation with Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign.

Suarez argued there are "multiple published reports confirming the poll was not paid for by any campaign" and that he "believed an equivalent Morning Consult poll (July 1-3) showing me at over 1% would certainly be certified."

Still, his qualifications were not recognized by the RNC and the GOP hopeful will not join the debate on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

"I respect the rules and process set forth by the RNC, and I look forward to working with my party to ensure we win back the White House and restore the path to a brighter future for our country," Suarez wrote.

Suarez had a false alarm on Friday, when he announced he would participate in the debate and was corrected by the RNC moments later.

Read More

Similarly, his two GOP rivals Larry Elder and Perry Johnson also thought they were qualified when in reality, the RNC ruled they did not meet the requirements. Unlike Suarez, Elder and Johnson are now threatening to sue the Republican Party for it.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.