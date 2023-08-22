Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Confirms He Did Not Qualify for First GOP Presidential Debate: ‘ I Accept the Rules’

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez admitted on Tuesday that he failed to meet the requirements to participate in the first Republican presidential debate due to an irregularity with one of the polls he submitted to qualify.

On his social media, Suarez explained a Cygnal poll he was counting on to meet the requirements could not be taken into consideration due to its affiliation with Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign.

Suarez argued there are "multiple published reports confirming the poll was not paid for by any campaign" and that he "believed an equivalent Morning Consult poll (July 1-3) showing me at over 1% would certainly be certified."

Still, his qualifications were not recognized by the RNC and the GOP hopeful will not join the debate on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

"I respect the rules and process set forth by the RNC, and I look forward to working with my party to ensure we win back the White House and restore the path to a brighter future for our country," Suarez wrote.

Suarez had a false alarm on Friday, when he announced he would participate in the debate and was corrected by the RNC moments later.

Similarly, his two GOP rivals Larry Elder and Perry Johnson also thought they were qualified when in reality, the RNC ruled they did not meet the requirements. Unlike Suarez, Elder and Johnson are now threatening to sue the Republican Party for it.