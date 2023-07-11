Miami Mayor Doubles Net Worth - The Messenger
Politics
Miami Mayor Doubles Net Worth

The Republican more than doubled his net worth to $3.4m according to regulatory filings

Published
Alec Dent
Republican presidential candidate and Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez delivers remarks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 23, 2023 in Washington, DC.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Republican Miami Mayor Francis Suarez more than doubled his net worth to $3.4 million thanks to side gigs last year according to regulatory filings reported by the Miami Herald.

Suarez — who has also announced a bid for the Republican nomination for President — makes $126,000 annually as mayor. He has supplemented his salary with work as a real estate lawyer, private equity executive and real estate consultant.

Suarez made headlines by announcing he would convert his city salary into cryptocurrency, but his filings have shown a decrease in crypto worth.

Critics of the mayor have said Suarez’s business dealings could pose a potential conflict of interest to his mayoral duties. Suarez and his employers have said they’ve taken steps to avoid any potential conflicts.

“I don’t see anything that presents a conflict other than my time and energy,” Suarez said in an interview with Bloomberg in June.

Suarez did not disclose his full income, but his filings show he was able to pay off $1.7 million in debt, purchase new real estate and purchase a new boat.

