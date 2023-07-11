Miami Mayor Doubles Net Worth

Republican Miami Mayor Francis Suarez more than doubled his net worth to $3.4 million thanks to side gigs last year according to regulatory filings reported by the Miami Herald.
Suarez — who has also announced a bid for the Republican nomination for President — makes $126,000 annually as mayor. He has supplemented his salary with work as a real estate lawyer, private equity executive and real estate consultant.
Suarez made headlines by announcing he would convert his city salary into cryptocurrency, but his filings have shown a decrease in crypto worth.
Critics of the mayor have said Suarez’s business dealings could pose a potential conflict of interest to his mayoral duties. Suarez and his employers have said they’ve taken steps to avoid any potential conflicts.
- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Files Paperwork to Run for President
- The Curious Case of Francis Suarez
- Mayor Francis Suarez Unveils AI Chatbot to Inform Voters About His Presidential Campaign
- Miami Mayor Will Pay $30,000-Plus After Being Treated to Grand Prix Weekend
- Francis Suarez Repeatedly Pushed to Condemn Trump Over Indictment in First 2024 Interview: ‘This Is Not a Healthy Conversation’
“I don’t see anything that presents a conflict other than my time and energy,” Suarez said in an interview with Bloomberg in June.
Suarez did not disclose his full income, but his filings show he was able to pay off $1.7 million in debt, purchase new real estate and purchase a new boat.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Former Pence Aide Backs Trump, Calls Former VP ‘Unworthy of the Presidency’Politics
- Trump, Biden Tied in Arizona Ahead of Possible 2024 Rematch: PollPolitics
- Ohio Special Election Could Decide Future of Abortion In the StatePolitics
- DeSantis Says GOP Will Lose if 2024 Becomes Focused on Trump Documents, Jan. 6Politics
- Alabama Redistricting Quarrel Freezes Would-Be Candidates in PlacePolitics
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics