Two members of the Tennessee state house who were controversially ousted in April after a gun control protest won back their seats Thursday in a special election.

Rep. Justin Jones beat Republican candidate Laura Nelson with over 78 percent of the vote and will represent eastern parts of the Nashville area, according to election results.

In another key district, Rep. Justin Pearson beat Independent candidate Jeff Johnston with over 93 percent of the vote.

Pearson and Jones were both expelled by the chamber’s Republican majority earlier this year, who cited breaches of decorum after the Black lawmakers led a gun control protest from the floor following a Nashville school shooting in March.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 24: (L-R) Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones, state Rep. Gloria Johnson, and state Rep. Justin Pearson speak with members of the press after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office April 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden met with the three state representatives known as the "Tennessee Three" to discuss ongoing efforts to ban assault weapons. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rep. Gloria Johnson led the protest alongside them but was not expelled from the state legislature, though she did face an expulsion vote. Johnson has said she believes the only reason she was not expelled was due to her being white, but Republican leaders in the state house have denied that race played a role in the hearings.

Though both lawmakers were ultimately re-appointed to their seats, their expulsions prompted a special election in Tennessee.

Dubbed the “Tennessee Three” alongside Johnson, both Pearson and Jones were able to raise more than $2 million in campaign donations toward re-election following the national attention surrounding their expulsion.

Republicans still hold a 75-24 supermajority in the state house despite the special election.