Melania Releases More NFTs, This Time Honoring Moon Landing
Purchasing the non-fungible tokens for $75 a pop unlocks 'special audio' from the former first lady
Melania Trump released a new batch of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) this week commemorating U.S. astronauts landing on the moon in 1969.
The tokens, called "Man on the Moon," is a "limited-edition collectible celebrating Apollo 11’s successful lunar landing," according to a Wednesday announcement from the former first lady's office.
Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong landed on the moon, in an spacecraft piloted by Michael Collins, on July 20, 1969. It'll cost $75 a piece to commemorate the event with Melania Trump's NFTs.
The tokens feature an image of one of the astronauts on the moon, as well as Armstrong's quote declaring it was "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."
According to the NFT page, those who drop the $75 receive a "special audio."
While NFTs are not as popular as they have been recent years, Mrs. Trump has been releasing collections this year.
She recently released the "1776 Collection" in celebration of the Fourth of July. Those $50 tokens came equipped with a "patriotic-themed music track" and featured U.S. landmarks.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics