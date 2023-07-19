Melania Releases More NFTs, This Time Honoring Moon Landing

Melania Trump released a new batch of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) this week commemorating U.S. astronauts landing on the moon in 1969.

The tokens, called "Man on the Moon," is a "limited-edition collectible celebrating Apollo 11’s successful lunar landing," according to a Wednesday announcement from the former first lady's office.

Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong landed on the moon, in an spacecraft piloted by Michael Collins, on July 20, 1969. It'll cost $75 a piece to commemorate the event with Melania Trump's NFTs.

The tokens feature an image of one of the astronauts on the moon, as well as Armstrong's quote declaring it was "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

According to the NFT page, those who drop the $75 receive a "special audio."

US First Lady Melania Trump addresses the Republican Convention during its second day from the Rose Garden of the White House August 25, 2020, in Washington, DC. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

While NFTs are not as popular as they have been recent years, Mrs. Trump has been releasing collections this year.

She recently released the "1776 Collection" in celebration of the Fourth of July. Those $50 tokens came equipped with a "patriotic-themed music track" and featured U.S. landmarks.