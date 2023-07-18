Megyn Kelly Says Issues With Trump Are Over: ‘Great to See Him’

Podcaster and veteran journalist Megyn Kelly on Monday said that she had met with former President Donald Trump, and the two no longer have any issues between them.
The former Fox News host said on her podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show" that they talked over the weekend at the Turning Point USA event in Florida.
"He and I got a one-on-one together for the first time in years. And it was, frankly, great to see him," Kelly said. "All that nonsense between us is under the bridge and he could not have been more magnanimous."
In 2015, during a presidential debate, Kelly asked Trump about comments he had made about women — calling them " 'fat pigs,’ ‘dogs,’ ‘slobs,’ and ‘disgusting animals’ ” — which prompted a discussion. Trump later said Kelly had "blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”
- Ex-Chief of Staff John Kelly Says Trump Is ‘Scared S—less’ of Indictment: Report
- Kelly Clarkson and ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Address Toxic Workplace Claims
- Kelly Ayotte Announces Campaign for NH Governor
- Sen. Mark Kelly Says He Is ‘Concerned’ About No Labels
- Donald Trump Blasts Fox’s Laura Ingraham Over ‘Hit Piece’
Kelly said that during their talk over the weekend, Trump "could not have been nicer or more generous."
They also talked about whether Trump would participate in the upcoming GOP debates.
"I would not bet on him attending, at least, not that first Fox News debate," Kelly said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics