Megyn Kelly Says Issues With Trump Are Over: ‘Great to See Him’

Podcaster and veteran journalist Megyn Kelly on Monday said that she had met with former President Donald Trump, and the two no longer have any issues between them.

The former Fox News host said on her podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show" that they talked over the weekend at the Turning Point USA event in Florida.

"He and I got a one-on-one together for the first time in years. And it was, frankly, great to see him," Kelly said. "All that nonsense between us is under the bridge and he could not have been more magnanimous."

In 2015, during a presidential debate, Kelly asked Trump about comments he had made about women — calling them " 'fat pigs,’ ‘dogs,’ ‘slobs,’ and ‘disgusting animals’ ” — which prompted a discussion. Trump later said Kelly had "blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”

Kelly said that during their talk over the weekend, Trump "could not have been nicer or more generous."

They also talked about whether Trump would participate in the upcoming GOP debates.

"I would not bet on him attending, at least, not that first Fox News debate," Kelly said.