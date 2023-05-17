Medicare for All Bill Introduced in Congress

A group of representatives and senators held a press conference today to introduce a universal healthcare bill Wednesday.

The bill — titled Medicare for All Act of 2023 – will be introduced in both chambers of Congress, with lead sponsors Rep. Debbie Dingell (MI-06) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) in the House and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the Senate. More than half the Democratic caucus have signed on as co-sponsors in the House.

“The American people understand, as I do, that health care is a human right, not a privilege,” said Sanders in a statement.

In 2019, Sen. Mitch McConnell criticized a Medicare for All bill at an American Hospital Association meeting, saying: It’s bad for patients and families, [and] it’s bad for taxpayers.”