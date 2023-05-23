The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Media Site The Daily Wire Moving Shows to Twitter Following YouTube Spat

    The announcement follows Tucker Carlson revealing a new version of his Fox News show will also air through Twitter.

    Published |Updated
    Zachary Leeman
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    The Daily Wire is moving its video content to Twitter, the company announced on Tuesday.

    Candace Owens, Ben Shapiro
    Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens on Daily Wire's Candace

    “We see a lot of opportunity with Twitter right now,” The Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boering announced in a tweet. He also teased that “another big announcement” is coming next week. 

    Read More

    The conservative media company will begin streaming its Daily Wire+ content through Twitter beginning May 30.

    The move follows the company putting “The Matt Walsh Show” on Twitter following YouTube's decision to demonetize his channel after Walsh criticized transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

    “The overwhelming amount of positive feedback from our advertisers and audience after putting ‘The Matt Walsh Show’ on Twitter signals to us there is tremendous opportunity, which is why we’ve decided to distribute the rest of our shows on Twitter,” Boering said in his announcement.

    In a Twitter thread last month, Boering accused tech companies like YouTube of targeting Daily Wire content to specifically hurt their shows. The Daily Wire lineup includes shows hosted by conservative commentators Candace Owens, Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro, and others.

    The move follows former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson's announcement that he would create a new show for Twitter after his Fox News departure.

    The Daily Wire's announcement indicated that the shows will initially be available on Twitter for free. Twitter recently made it possible for subscribers to its premium Twitter Blue service to upload video up to two hours long to the site. It also rolled out a monetization product for content creators, promising to allow individual accounts to be paid directly by other accounts on a subscription basis.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.