Media Site The Daily Wire Moving Shows to Twitter Following YouTube Spat

The Daily Wire is moving its video content to Twitter, the company announced on Tuesday.

Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens on Daily Wire's Candace

“We see a lot of opportunity with Twitter right now,” The Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boering announced in a tweet. He also teased that “another big announcement” is coming next week.

The conservative media company will begin streaming its Daily Wire+ content through Twitter beginning May 30.

The move follows the company putting “The Matt Walsh Show” on Twitter following YouTube's decision to demonetize his channel after Walsh criticized transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

“The overwhelming amount of positive feedback from our advertisers and audience after putting ‘The Matt Walsh Show’ on Twitter signals to us there is tremendous opportunity, which is why we’ve decided to distribute the rest of our shows on Twitter,” Boering said in his announcement.

In a Twitter thread last month, Boering accused tech companies like YouTube of targeting Daily Wire content to specifically hurt their shows. The Daily Wire lineup includes shows hosted by conservative commentators Candace Owens, Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro, and others.

The move follows former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson's announcement that he would create a new show for Twitter after his Fox News departure.

The Daily Wire's announcement indicated that the shows will initially be available on Twitter for free. Twitter recently made it possible for subscribers to its premium Twitter Blue service to upload video up to two hours long to the site. It also rolled out a monetization product for content creators, promising to allow individual accounts to be paid directly by other accounts on a subscription basis.