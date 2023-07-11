McConnell Responds to Tuberville: ‘White Supremacy Is Simply Unacceptable’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., condemened white nationalism during a press conference Tuesday when asked about Sen. Tommy Tuberville's, R-Ala., claim that the term does not refer to racism.

"White supremacy is simply unacceptable in the military and in our whole our country," McConnell said Tuesday in response to a question from a reporter about Tuberville having trouble denouncing white nationalism.

In an interview Monday with CNN's Kaitlin Collins, Tuberville refused to acknowledge white nationalists as racist.

"My opinion of a white nationalist, if someone wants to call them a white nationalist, to me is an American. It's an American. Now if that white nationalist is a racist, I'm totally against anything that they want to do because I am 110 percent against racism," he said.

Tuberville has been critical of efforts by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to rid the military of white nationalists.

The Alabama senator said "white nationalists" is a term used by Democrats to "make people mad across the country."

Tuberville's comments have been widely condemned, and the senator addressed his comments on Tuesday when speaking to press.

"Listen, I'm totally against racism. And if Democrats want to say that white nationalists are racist, I'm totally against that, too," the senator said.

When told that's not a "Democratic definition," Tuberville responded by again claiming he's against racism but questioning the definition of white nationalists.

"Well that’s your definition. My definition is racism is bad," he said.

Following McConnell's remarks, Tuberville told reporters later Tuesday: "White nationalists are racists.”