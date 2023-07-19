McConnell Refuses to Comment on Trump’s Potential Upcoming Indictment - The Messenger
McConnell Refuses to Comment on Trump’s Potential Upcoming Indictment

'I'm not gonna comment on the various candidates for the presidency,' the Senate GOP leader said

Mariana Labbate
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Wednesday declined to say whether he thinks a potential indictment against former President Donald Trump regarding the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is legitimate.

Reminded that he declared in 2021 on the Senate floor that Trump was “morally responsible” for the assault on the Capitol, McConnell would not discuss any looming indictment.

"I've said every week out here that I'm not gonna comment on the various candidates for the presidency,” McConnell told reporters. “How I felt about that, I expressed at the time. But I'm not gonna start getting into sort of critiquing the various candidates for president."

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) speaks at a news conference after a weekly policy luncheon with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on June 7, 2023, in Washington, D.C.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
McConnell also declined to weigh in on Trump's indictment in the classified documents case in June, saying he wouldn't comment on any Republican presidential candidates.

“We’ve got a bunch of them, and I’m just simply gonna stay out of it,” he said at the time.

