McConnell Plans to Finish Term as Senate Republican Leader

The 81-year-old Senate minority leader has had several health issues the last year, including a few falls

Published |Updated
Lindsey McPherson and Alec Dent
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., plans to finish his term as minority leader, the senator’s office said in a statement Friday 

“Leader McConnell appreciates the continued support of his colleagues, and plans to serve his full term in the job they overwhelmingly elected him to do,” McConnell’s office said in a statement provided to the The Messenger.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) speaks at a news conference after a weekly policy luncheon with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on June 7, 2023, in Washington, D.C.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Politico first reported the statement.

McConnell, 81, drew questions over his health and fitness to perform the duties of Senate Republican leader after he froze mid-sentence at a press conference on Wednesday. He was led away by staff and colleagues before returning to the podium later, telling reporters that he was “fine.”

McConnell has faced a few health problems in the last year, reportedly including several falls, a concussion and a fractured rib.

