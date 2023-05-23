McConnell: ‘Everybody Needs to Relax’ on Debt Limit Talks

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) urged people to "relax" as debt ceiling negotiations between House Republicans and the White House drag on, striking an optimistic note as the two sides remain far apart on a deal.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"I think everybody needs to relax," McConnell told reporters in Kentucky on Tuesday. "This is not that unusual. It is almost entirely required when you have divided government."

McConnell has mostly played a spectator role in the saga, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) leading negotiations with President Joe Biden over a deal to raise the debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned again this week that the deadline for a deal could be as early as June 1.

After Biden and McCarthy called their meeting on Monday "productive," McCarthy told reporters Tuesday morning they are "not there yet" on an agreement.

"Regardless of what may be said about the talks on a day-to-day basis, the president and the speaker will reach an agreement. It will ultimately be passed on a bipartisan basis in the House and Senate," McConnell said. "The country will not default.”