McConnell Endorses Deal to Raise Debt Limit, Urges Senate to Pass It

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., applauded the bipartisan deal on raising the debt ceiling, and urged the Senate to pass it quickly.
In his Sunday remarks, he also praised House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other Republican negotiators for their "work to ensure that a debt limit increase comes with serious steps to rein in Washington Democrats’ addiction to reckless spending."
The Senate now needs to approve the bill by June 5, the latest deadline projected by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also warned senators should prepare for potential Friday and weekend votes.
McConnell asked lawmakers to do so "swiftly" and "without unnecessary delay."
The bipartisan bill includes cuts in the IRS modernization plan, COVID relief and more.
