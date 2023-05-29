The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    McConnell Endorses Deal to Raise Debt Limit, Urges Senate to Pass It

    In his statement, McConnell also thanked McCarthy for his role in the negotiations

    Mariana Labbate
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., applauded the bipartisan deal on raising the debt ceiling, and urged the Senate to pass it quickly.

    In his Sunday remarks, he also praised House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other Republican negotiators for their "work to ensure that a debt limit increase comes with serious steps to rein in Washington Democrats’ addiction to reckless spending."

    The Senate now needs to approve the bill by June 5, the latest deadline projected by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also warned senators should prepare for potential Friday and weekend votes.

    McConnell asked lawmakers to do so "swiftly" and "without unnecessary delay."

    The bipartisan bill includes cuts in the IRS modernization plan, COVID relief and more.

