McCarthy, Tuberville Making Calls in Alabama Redistricting Case: Report

As the Alabama GOP approaches the new redistricting vote on Friday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., have made phone calls to state legislators about the issue.

Both map options being considered include a single majority-Black seat rather than two. The Supreme Court ruled that the state needed two majority-Black seats, or "something quite close to it."

The map approved by the state Senate and state House earlier this week would increase the number of Black voters in the state's 2nd Congressional District from 30% to 42%, but Democrats say that still falls short of the mandate.

Tuberville spokesman Steven Stafford told NBC News the senator "just wants the maps to be fair and for all Alabamians to be represented well. He trusts Alabama’s state legislators to get this right."

Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter said McCarthy had called him, stating he does not want to lose the House majority.

"I’d like to know where they’re going to go and whether they’re in the process of happening," McCarthy said, according to NBC News. "I know the Democrats are trying very hard to redraw New York. ... I think people should be very fair in this process to be able to see what’s happening. I like to know what’s going to happen out there."