McCarthy to Send House Into Recess Without Debt Ceiling Deal

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is likely to send the House into recess without a debt ceiling deal, according to a new report.
CNN reported that House Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced a recess following votes Thursday and told lawmakers to be ready to return in case a deal was struck over Memorial Day weekend.
“Following tomorrow’s votes, if some new agreement is reached between President Biden and Speaker McCarthy, members will receive 24 hours notice in the event we need to return to Washington for any additional votes, either over the weekend or next week,” Scalise said.
Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has warned that the United States could default on its loans as early as June 1.
