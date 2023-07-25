McCarthy Takes Wait-and-See Approach Before Launching Impeachment Inquiry Into Biden

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was coy Tuesday about whether he plans to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden and others.

The speaker, who casually floated the idea of a formal inquiry targeting Biden in a Fox News interview Monday night, told reporters that House Republicans may eventually need to launch an impeachment inquiry to gather more evidence against the president, his family and top administration officials. But they're not there yet.

The administration failing to cooperate with committee investigations is what would lead Republicans to launch an impeachment inquiry, McCarthy said.

That investigative tool is "the apex of the power of Congress for Republicans and Democrats to gather the information that they need," the speaker said.

For now, McCarthy is waiting to see if Biden administration officials comply with several committee requests for documents and testimony.

"We've got a number of people coming in," he said. "They've made us jump through many hoops to get some of the most basic information to try to delay."

However, McCarthy added, "They could come through forward with all the information that these committees are requesting and we wouldn't have to rise" to the level of an impeachment inquiry.

Biden ignored reporters' questions about the potential impeachment inquiry as he left an event at the White House Tuesday.

Most House investigative committees, like Judiciary and Oversight, already have the power to subpoena documents and witnesses. But launching an impeachment inquiry could provide more urgency for officials to respond — and could help the House's case if Republicans ultimately need to litigate subpoenas in court.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., answers questions from reporters July 25 about a potential impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

McCarthy reiterated his common refrain that he has no interest in pursuing impeachment for the sake of political reasons. An impeachment inquiry does not automatically mean Biden or other officials Republicans are investigating, such as Attorney General Merrick Garland, would be impeached.

"It's not impeachment," McCarthy said. "It allows Congress to investigate by giving Congress the full power to get the information that they need. It's the way people should go about investigating."

McCarthy said testimony from IRS whistleblowers last week about the Hunter Biden tax investigation raised more questions about the Biden family's foreign business dealings, including with Ukranian and Chinese companies.

"We have a president who told the American public in October that he's never spoken to his family about the business," McCarthy said. "He said no one in the family had ever gotten money from China. Well, now that has proven not to be correct."

Republicans continue to ask questions about unsubstantiated intelligence from an FBI informant who claimed the Bidens sought bribes from Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, publicly released the form containing the informant's allegations last week, against the FBI's recommendation.

"You've got an informant claiming that the Biden family had been bribed. Should you ignore that or you should investigate?" McCarthy said. "The only way you can investigate that is through an impeachment inquiry."

Told that sounds like he is announcing the impeachment inquiry, McCarthy said that was not case.

"I wasn't announcing it," he said. "I simply said ... that the actions that I'm seeing by this administration, withholding the agencies from being able to work with us, that would rise to the level of an impeachment inquiry."

McCarthy said the House committees are "working in good faith" and admitted the administration is starting to cooperate. For example, he noted that U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, the lead prosecutor in the Hunter Biden probe, has now offered to testify.

"So what is happening right now are the committees of jurisdiction are continuing to investigate and they're finding more and more information," he said. "If the departments in government, just like Richard Nixon used, deny us the ability to get the information we're asking that would rise to an impeachment inquiry."