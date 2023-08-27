McCarthy Suggests Government Shutdown Would Impede Biden Investigations

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., suggested a government shutdown would interfere with Republican lawmakers' ongoing investigations into President Joe Biden's family.

"If we shut down, all of the government shuts down — investigations and everything else," McCarthy said during an appearance appearing Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

The government is currently slated to run out of money on Sept. 30. McCarthy said he is in favor of passing a short-term continuing resolution as a stopgap measure so lawmakers have enough time to negotiate and pass all 12 annual spending bills. The House Freedom Caucus, a group of ultra-conservative lawmakers, announced its opposition to any stopgap funding bill last week.